UK and Bill Gates pledge to spend £200m each on new green technologies

The UK government and Bill Gates have pledged to spend £200m each on emerging green technologies today at London’s Global Investment Summit.

The £400m will go toward research and development of green technologies like green hydrogen, direct air capture and sustainable aviation fuel that are currently not viable for mass use.

Boris Johnson and Gates made the announcement today on the first day of the Global Investment Summit in London.

Gates said: “The UK has made immense progress in reducing carbon emissions. It’s perfect we’re doing this with the UK, because we’re going to take these technologies that are not yet economical…the green premium is very high for green hydrogen, direct air capture and sustainable aviation fuel.

“With these investments we’ll make here in the UK…we will scale those up and bring down that cost, so we’ll get these to the same place we are today with solar and onshore wind so they can be scaled up to bring down emissions.”

The Prime Minister said: “What we’re saying today is we want to invest in the [technologies] not currently attracting the support they might and which could hold out real hope for humanity in the future.”

There was initial confusion about how much the total investment outlay was during the panel.

The Prime Minister initially said the investment was £200m each, before the Microsoft founder corrected him and said to laughter that it was £400m each.

However, the Department for International Trade announced shortly after that the investment was indeed £400m in total.

Gates said other developed economies must begin to invest large sums into emerging green technologies if they are going to reach their long-term climate goals.

“The next three technologies we need are low cost fision, which the UK is looking for partners to do that with, [while] fusion is further off,” he said.

“There are some advances – I’ve invested in a number of fusion companies – but it’s still too soon. Green cement is the last one.”

Executives and investors from hundreds of the world’s largest companies are in London for the three-day Global Investment Summit.

The summit comes as a part of the UK government’s drive to increase foreign direct investment post-Brexit, with particular focus on green technology investment this week.

Johnson said the businessmen and women in attendance at the summit led companies that have amassed £24 trillion in wealth.

He said that the UK government can spend billions on investment, but that “you in this room can deploy trillions”.

“I’m given to understand there is £24 trillion represented in this room – I want to say to each and everyone of your dollars that you’re very welcome in the UK and you’ve come to the right palace at the right time,” he said.