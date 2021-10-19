Boris Johnson says supply chain shortages are due to 'surging' global economy

Boris Johnson has claimed today that the UK’s supply shortages are the result of a “surging” global economy post-Covid and not post-Brexit worker shortages.

The UK is suffering from goods shortages in some parts of the country due to shortages of key workers in a number of sectors, including the road haulage and agricultural industries.

The government has moved to issue thousands of short-term visas in a bid to abate the crisis.

However, the Prime Minister has said he will not open up to mass immigration to plug the gaps by hundreds of thousands of EU citizens who have left over the past few years.

Speaking at the Global Investment Summit, Johnson said: “The current stresses and strains in the supply chain are a function of a global economy surging again with demand and vaccine induced confidence.”

More to follow