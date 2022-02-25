Uefa to sever ties with Gazprom over Ukraine invasion

Uefa is reportedly in talks to cut ties with sponsor Gazprom. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Uefa is reportedly in talks to sever all ties with Russian sponsor Gazprom following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The governing body has set this course of action even though the 10-year partnership with Gazprom has been one of the most lucrative for Uefa, the i paper exclusively reported.

Following calls to strip Russia of the Champions League final, Uefa’s executive committee today decided to move the final from St Petersburg to France.

“Uefa wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis,” the body said in a statement.

Together with the French Government, Uefa will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.

“The Uefa Executive Committee further determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.”