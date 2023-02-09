European Super League 2.0: Organisers reveal plans for vastly expanded breakaway competition

Real Madrid and Barcelona remain behind a European Super League, which would replace the Champions League

European Super League organisers say they are ready to resurrect plans for the breakaway competition in an expanded format featuring as many as 80 teams.

The new version of the European Super League would have multiple divisions and, unlike in its initial incarnation, no permanent members.

All clubs taking part would have to qualify via domestic competitions such as the Premier League and would play at least 14 European Super League matches per season.

The proposals were published today by A22 Sports Management, the company set up to resurrect a project which collapsed soon after its announcement in 2021.

A22 said it had consulted around 50 clubs and stakeholders in European football to draw up a 10-point plan to rally renewed support for the Super League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain the driving forces behind the plans, which would see the Champions League replaced by a competition owned and run by clubs.

“Clubs bear all entrepreneurial risks but too often are forced to sit on the side-lines when key decisions are made, and they are watching their sporting and financial foundations crumble,” said A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

“Our discussions have made clear clubs are often unable to publicly speak up against a system where the threat of sanctions is used to stifle opposition.

“Our dialogue has been honest, direct, and fruitful. There are clear conclusions about the need for change and the building blocks of how to achieve it.”

The European Court of Justice could deliver a judgement that could make or break the European Super League as soon as next month.

If, as expected, the ECJ rules that governing body Uefa is entitled to sanction clubs who play in its competitions while also trying to set up rival tournaments it will halt A22’s plans in their tracks.

But if it sides with A22, Real Madrid, Barca and Juve, it would open the door for the European Super League to be revived.

“Our objective is to present a sustainable sporting project for European club competitions available to, at a minimum, all 27 EU Member States as soon as possible after receipt of the judgement,” added Reichart. “The issues are clear, and action must be taken for the benefit of fans, players, and clubs.”

The new proposal document says it wants a “multi-divisional competition with 60 to 80 teams, allowing for sustainable distribution of revenues across the pyramid. Participation should be based on annual sporting merit and there should be no permanent members. Open qualification based on domestic performance would grant rising clubs access to the competition while maintaining competitive dynamics at domestic level.”

They believe a club-run European Super League would generate more money than Uefa’s competitions, which could be distributed throughout the pyramid.

Other pledges on the 10-point plan include that clubs will not be asked to play more matches than currently and the implementation of tougher financial rules.