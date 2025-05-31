Uefa Champions League prize money: How much can PSG and Inter win?

Paris Saint-German and Inter Milan will clash on Saturday in Munich in the Uefa Champions League final, but how much will the winner earn?

The prize pot for this year’s top flight European club competition topped £2bn, up from £1.74bn last season, with prizes handed out for qualification as well as wins in the group stage and progression through to the knockout stages.

The Champions League this season saw an increase in competitors, from 32 to 36, and the introduction of a league table-style phase.

Every club that qualified for the group stages received nearly £16m, just shy of the £18.5m Chelsea got for actually winning the Europa Conference League last week.

From there every group stage win bagged a club £1.8m while a draw secured £590,000. There was an additional £1.7m for finishing in the top eight while there was £233,000 for each place in the league table. Premier League club Liverpool topped the 36-team league phase and therefore bagged £8.4m for simply being there.

Uefa Champions League cash

Governing body Uefa will award teams who reach the round of 16 over £9m, the quarter-finals £10.7m and semi-finals £12.9m.

For the finalists the losers will pick up a healthy £16m while the winners will bag £21.5m.

It points to a competition that is extremely lucrative for those involved with the likes of Manchester United missing out in the Europa League final to suffer as a result.

Arsenal, for example, have picked up around £70m from the competition and could see that number rise when broadcast deals, ticket sales and merchandise is taken into account.

Especially when Uefa’s “value pillar” is added. Much like Formula 1, Uefa’s introduction is designed to pay money to clubs with historic success and broadcast worth.

And next season England will have six clubs in the Uefa Champions League; for clubs like Newcastle trying to fight the big six a European run can provide a much-needed war chest.