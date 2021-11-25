UCL edges out Harvard in global law school rankings

University College London (UCL) has trumped Harvard in this year’s rankings of the top law schools in the world.

UCL came sixth in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for law schools, just ahead of Harvard, the prestigious US university.

It marks the second consecutive time the UCL law school, whose alumni include Mahatma Gandhi, has edged out the Ivy League college where Barack Obama studied law in the 1980s.

Cambridge and Oxford scored second and fourth places respectively while Stanford won first place, for the fourth time in a row, in the well-known ranking tables.

Although seven of the top ten law schools in the world were UK and US institutions, the two countries have lost their dominance according to THE reporter Rosa Ellis.

The entrance of the University of Melbourne, the National University of Singapore and KU Leuven in Belgium at fifth, eight and tenth place respectively have made the ranking of law school tables the most international ‘top 10’ out of all other subject rankings by THE.

THE ranked 257 universities for the law school tables for 2022, up from 224 last year.