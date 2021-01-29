UBS dismisses banker behind Russian Market Twitter account

The banker behind the popular Russian Market Twitter account has reportedly been sacked by UBS.

The Swiss bank dismissed Russian Market after joining its wealth management nearly three months ago, according to Finews.com.

The banker was reportedly hired in November as an adviser for high net worth Russian and CIS country clients but has been let go before the end of his probationary period.

Russian Market has gained a 163,000 strong following for tweeting financial market news as well as his criticism of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He has been outspoken in his support for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was recently arrested when he returned to Moscow for the first time since being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Last weekend more than 1,500 people were arrested as protestors staged rallies in support of Navalny.

UBS told the banker his behaviour had fallen short of its standards and Finews.com reported the banker’s apparent lack of access to Bloomberg’s market data had been factored in.

On Sunday Russian Market tweeted Bloomberg had banned him following “internal discussions”, according to his tweet.

Bloomberg banned me. No words.



My private opinions and views expressed here on social media will not stop unless Twitter decides to plug me off just as Bloomberg did it as well.



KEEP CALM AND #FreeNavalny pic.twitter.com/MizsoJtuQW — #wallstreetbets (@russian_market) January 24, 2021

UBS was contacted for comment.

