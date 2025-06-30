Tyson Fury’s wealth almost doubles after Usyk bout

Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The wealth of former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury almost doubled thanks to his unification title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, it has been revealed.

The self-styled Gypsy King saw his wealth surge from £82.2m to £161.9m in the 12 months to the end of September 2024, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

Tyson Fury Ltd is the company Fury handles real estate matters through as well as public relations and his boxing activities.

Fury lost the headline-grabbing fight in Saudia Arabia in May 2024 – the fight which has had a significant impact on his finances.

The rematch, which Fury also lost in December 2024, will be included in the company’s next set of accounts.

Despite the huge jump in shareholder funds, Fury paid himself £100,000 in the year, down from £150,000.

Tyson Fury’s property company shut down

The results come after a company set up by Tyson Fury to buy, sell and lease real estate was forcibly shut down at the start of 2025.

Greenwaybalmoral Ltd, which was registered to an address near Lancaster, was established in January 2023 and counted Fury as its sole director.

But having failed to file any set of accounts since it was incorporated, Companies House issued it with a formal notice that it is about to be dissolved from the register of businesses in December 2024.

The firm was then forcibly shut down in February this year.

In January, Fury appeared to have turned his back on a £100m windfall by announcing his retirement from boxing, for the fourth time, in the wake of a second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, 36, made the shock statement in a short video clip posted to Instagram, just three weeks after he lost to Usyk in a controversial points decision in Riyadh.

In April, boxing promoter Bob Arum insisted Tyson Fury “will never fight again”.

However, later that month Matchroom bigwig Eddie Hearn said he is hopeful boxing fans will still get to watch Anthony Joshua take on Tyson Fury in the future.