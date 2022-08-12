Two thirds of Brits not taking a lunch break

Despite the capital’s bout of sunny weather, two thirds of workers are not taking a lunch break this summer, while the remaining third are choosing to dine ‘al-desko’, new research has revealed.

As the pursuit of the elusive work-life balance becomes increasingly important in Brits’ list of workplace priorities, a new study into the summer lunchtime habits of UK workers suggests there may be some way to go, with the majority of British workers opting to work through their lunch breaks.

Of the third who do take a lunch break, 80 per cent eat at their desk.

The research, by Deli Kitchen, also found that 27 per cent of Brits do not step outside for their lunch break during the summer, with two fifths saying this is due to a fear of insects and one in five because they do not want to be around too many people.

The study also gave an insight into Britons’ bread preferences, with a quarter of Brits packing baguettes for their office lunches, while a tenth chose sourdough.

The preference to dine al-desko over al-fresco comes amid a summer of unusually warm weather, with London temperatures expected to hit highs of 36C this weekend as the city enters another heatwave.

It comes after Just Eat for Business revealed last week that deliveries to London offices had more than doubled this year, with Italian being the Square Mile’s takeaway of choice.

