Workers flood back to the office after end of Plan B curbs

The number of Brits shifting from their bedroom and kitchen desks and heading back to their firm’s office shot up 50 per cent in the final week of January, according to office provider IWG (Getty)

Workers are flooding back to the office after the government scrapped Plan B curbs last month, fresh figures published today reveal.

The number of Brits shifting from their bedroom and kitchen desks and heading back to their firm’s office shot up 50 per cent in the final week of January, according to office provider IWG.

Read more Plan B curbs to put downer on otherwise historic year for UK economy

IWG said it has witnessed a steady increase in the number of workers visiting its 300 locations across the UK recently.

The fresh figures provide further evidence workers are keen to move away from full-time home working and get back to working with their colleagues in person.

Compared to last January when Britain was in the teeth of the most onerous Covid-19 curbs, the number of workers visiting offices jumped nine-fold.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the virus’s influence on consumers’ behaviour is receding fast.

Social spending is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels as the end of Plan B measures encouraged Brits to return to their favourite pubs, bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, the number of seated diners at UK restaurants is 12 per cent higher than before the virus struck.

Read more PMI: British factories shake off Plan B to clear swelling order backlog

Working from home orders to quash the spread of Covid-19 have hit the Square Mile’s pubs, bars and restaurants hard as they tend to rely on City workers coming into the office and heading out after work and taking clients out for lunch for a large proportion of their revenue.