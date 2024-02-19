Two London Underground stations scoop £43m for major upgrades

Colindale station

Two London Underground stations are set to receive £43.1m in levelling up funding for major upgrades, the government has announced.

Colindale tube station, on the Edgware branch of the northern line, will shut from June 2024 as the works take place.

The funding will be used for the construction of a new “landmark building” over the tracks, the Department for Levelling up said.

This will be coupled with additional ticket gates in a bigger ticket hall, the installation of a lift to provide step-free access to trains and improved safety, signage and “passenger experience” throughout the station.

“Significant upgrades” to Leyton station, in the East London Borough of Waltham Forest, are also in the pipeline.

These include a new, larger ticket hall building with additional gates, two new lifts and an overbridge to make the station step-free from street to platform.

Seb Dance, London Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “Levelling Up funding will contribute to transforming Colindale and Leyton Underground stations to make these stations accessible to all Londoners, while supporting the regeneration of the surrounding town centres.”

In its statement, the government said both upgrades would come in preparation for growing demand, as passenger numbers rebound from the pandemic.

The tube station funding package comes alongside a raft of new investments in developements across Hackney, Camden and Dagenham.

Some £8m is being spent on Camden’s Talacre Community Sports centre and on improving road safety for cyclists.

The money was allocated in Round 2 of the Levelling Up Fund.