New Northern Line stations to open on 20 September

Transport for London (TfL) has today announced that the £1.2bn Northern Line Tube extension will open on 20 September.

The first major underground upgrade to be completed this century will see two new stations open at Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms.

At first there will be a peak time service of six trains per hour on the extension, increasing to 12 trains per hour by mid-2022.

There will be five trains per hour during off-peak times, doubling to 10 trains per hour next year.

The upgrade, which began in 2015, is set to support 25,000 new jobs and more than 20,000 new homes.

Having been given the green light by Boris Johnson, the extension was originally due to open in December 2020, but was delayed due to development work at Battersea Power Station.

However, since being given a revised opening date of autumn 2021 the extension has stayed on course, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Commuters heading into the City will only be able to enjoy the connection until January when the Kennington to Moorgate section of the Northern Line closes for 17 weeks due to work on Bank station.

The Kennington to Waterloo and central London branch will remain open.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the work would improve connectivity between the two areas and the capital’s centre.

Nine Elms Underground Station on the Northern Line Extension

“After an incredible effort from the huge number of people who worked on this project, it’s fantastic that we are now on the final countdown to the Northern Line Extension opening later this month”, he said.

“The two new stations at Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station are the first new stations on the Northern line for 80 years.

“They will hugely improve connectivity between these two areas and the rest of London, and play a major part in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic by supporting thousands of new jobs, homes and businesses.”

Simon Murphy, chief executive of Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: “We are delighted to have played a key role alongside TfL, Wandsworth Council and the Nine Elms Vauxhall Partnership in delivering the first major extension to the London Underground in nearly 25 years.

“The Northern Line Extension is a game-changer for this area of London and an extremely significant milestone in the regeneration of Battersea Power Station, which is soon to be one of the most well-connected developments in the capital.”