Levelling up: Sony takes over Oxford Circus station for Playstation launch

London Underground is famed for its iconic roundels, but eagle-eyed commuters will notice something different about Oxford Circus station this week.

Transport for London (TfL) has teamed up with Sony to give the Tube station a redesign, transforming the traditional signs into squares, triangles and crosses — the classic symbols of the Playstation controller.

The makeover, which is in place across the four street entrances to Oxford Circus, comes as the tech firm marks the launch of the PS5, the latest installment of the games console.

From one iconic shape to four. We’ve given the Oxford Circus Tube signs a #PS5 upgrade. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iw9qlEXR7B — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 18, 2020

Sony has also chosen to launch the stunt outside the Regent Street headquarters of Microsoft — a playful jibe at its rival, which released its new Xbox console last week.

In addition to the signs, TfL has filled the station with Playstation logos and rebranded Tube stations across the network.

Mile End station will be renamed Miles End in a nod to Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales. Lancaster Gate will be transformed into Ratchet and Clankaster Gate, Seven Sisters will become Gran Turismo 7 Sisters, and West Ham will be rebranded Horizon Forbidden West Ham.

The stunt will last for 48 hours at Oxford Circus, while rebranding at the other stations will run until December.