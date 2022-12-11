Twitter to relaunch revamped subscription service with higher cost for iPhone users

Elon Musk would like Twitter to become a subscription business. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Twitter is to relaunch a refreshed version of its subscription service tomorrow, with a higher price tag for iPhone users.

Users can subscribe to the service in order to be able to edit tweets, upload higher quality videos and get a blue checkmark.

It comes at a price of $8 per month through the web but $11 per month through Apple iOS.

Twitter, which was taken over by Tesla owner Elon Musk earlier this year, has not provided an explanation as to why Apple users are being charged more.

However, there have been some media reports that the social media giant is looking to offset fees from the Apple app store.

The Twitter Blue service was originally launched at the start of November but it was halted after a surge in fake accounts.

Musk took the Silicon Valley titan private for $ 44bn in November, leading to the lay off of thousands of staff across the world.

He has previously been vocal about several grievances with Apple, particularly a 30 per cent fee charged by the tech firm for companies with in-app purchases.

The billionaire also confirmed on Twitter that the character limit on tweets will go up from 280 to 4,000.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022