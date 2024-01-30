Musk says Neuralink brain chip results are ‘promising’

Neuralink is designed to connect the human brain to a computer or mobile device, allowing the chip holder to control technology with their thoughts.

Elon Musk has said his wireless brain chip has successfully been implanted in a human for the first time with “promising” results.

In a post on his social media platform X, the billionaire businessman wrote: “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

In a separate post on X, Musk said Neuralink’s first product is called Telepathy and the first to get this will be those who have “lost the use of their limbs”.

“Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal,” he added.

So far there has been no independent confirmation of Neuralink’s success. City A.M. has approached Neuralink for comment.

In December 2022, Reuters reported that Neuralink faced backlash over its testing methods, which reportedly resulted in 1,500 animals deaths, including sheeps, monkeys and pigs.

The US Department of Agriculture found no animal research rule violations by the firm, but a separate probe is underway.

The US medical regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, granted Neuralink permission to test the chip on humans in May last year.

A small number of rival companies have already launched implant device products. For exmaple, the École Polytechnique Fédérale in Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland has enabled a paralysed man to walk.