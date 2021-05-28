Twitter to charge £2.45 for new ‘Blue’ monthly subscription service

Twitter has listed a new subscription service on app stores, signalling that the social media giant is preparing to trial the offering soon.

Twitter Blue, which is priced at £2.49 in the UK, is not yet fully enabled for users and the company has refused to give further details.

‘Undo tweets tool’

Technology blogger Jane Manchun Wong, who claims to be the service’s first paying user, said it includes an “undo tweet” feature and a “reader mode” to make long threads easier to read.

These claims are yet to be confirmed, but pilot offerings of the subscription service are likely to start soon, according to the BBC.

Twitter told the BBC that increasing “revenue durability” is the company’s top aim, and that it plans to develop new ways to diversify its revenues beyond advertising.

These plans could include subscription services and offering businesses and individuals access to special features on the site.

Tip jar feature

Last month, Twitter launched a new “tip jar” feature to allow people to send money to others on the site.

The tip jar function adds a small icon next to a user’s profile with a drop-down menu for payment providers such as PayPal and Venmo.

However, the feature came under fire for exposing personal information, such as email addresses.

It was the latest in a flurry of experimental moves from Twitter, which has seeing user growth slow down in recent years.

