Twitter faces major outage as users get locked out of accounts

Thousands are reporting an outage on Twitter, with users being locked out of accounts.

According to stats collected by DownDetector, issues first began to appear at around 12.55pm on July 14.

The site showed that 50 per cent of users were experiencing problems, while 42 per cent are having trouble with the app.

The error page presented when users tried to log on to their accounts

Users were met with an error sign, and were signed out of accounts.

Twitter appeared to start functioning again at 1.40pm, with users then taking to Twitter to poke fun at the outage.

One user said: “Is this thing on? we back? I blame Elon Musk”.

Another tweeted: “I survived the Great Twitter Outage of 2022”.

The last time the site experienced an outage was back in 2016, when it was unaccessible for two and a half hours.

Twitter said in a tweet: “Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us”.