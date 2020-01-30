Tulip Tower could still go ahead as appeal process begins

The developers behind the Tulip Tower have submitted an appeal against Sadiq Khan’s decision to block it.

The Tulip Project has submitted a planning appeal against the mayor’s decision to reject planning permission last year.

The project is supported by architects Foster & Partners and developer J. Safra Group.

A public inquiry will take place in the middle of 2020 and the final planning decision will be taken by central government.

Developer Jacob J. Safra said: “Our investment in The Tulip offers significant public benefits to residents, workers and visitors, and will generate considerable economic benefits for the country.”

The tower had won approval from the City of London’s planning committee, and construction was due to start this year ahead of a planned 2025 opening.

However Khan blocked the City’s decision because of a “number of serious concerns” with the project.

The 305-metre building, named for its distinctive viewing platform at the top, was planned as a visitor attraction in the heart of the City, next to the Gherkin.

City Hall is aware of the appeal. A spokesperson for the mayor reiterated: “The Mayor has a number of serious concerns with this application and having studied it in detail has refused permission for a scheme that he believes would result in very limited public benefit.”

“In particular, he believes that the design is of insufficient quality for such a prominent location, and that the tower would result in harm to London’s skyline and impact views of the nearby Tower of London World Heritage Site. The proposals would also result in an unwelcoming, poorly-designed public space at street level.”