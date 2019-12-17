Tube delays: Central, District and Circle Lines suffer rush hour misery

Commuters were left to endure a torrid rush hour journey to work this morning after Tube delays hit three Underground lines.

A signal failure at Aldgate and an earlier one at Hammersmith have brought the Circle Line to a halt in the anti-clockwise direction, as well as running with minor delays the other way.

Meanwhile a faulty train at Debden, Essex, has left the Central Line with no service in the key commuter belt between Woodford and Epping this morning.



Transport for London (TfL) urged commuters to use their tickets on local buses instead.



The District Line is also part suspended – with no trains running between Wimbledon and Parsons Green due to a signal failure at the latter station.



TfL warned commuters there are also minor Tube delays at Hammersmith after its earlier signal failure.



Passengers travelling to Canary Wharf are also facing DLR delays, with no service running between Bank/Tower Gateway to Poplar/West India Quay. TfL blamed a faulty train at Limehouse for the delays to people’s days.



One frustrated commuter replied to a Central Line Twitter update questioning why the TfL website suggested a good service was running on the line when in fact it was suffering Tube delays.



“It’s been half an hour and you still have the line status as ‘good service’… So are you taking the piss and lying or is the actual status service just a big joke too?!” Alice asked.



It’s been half an hour and you still have the line status as ‘good service’… So are you taking the piss and lying or is the actual status service just a big joke too?! pic.twitter.com/gna90zbEi5 — Alice✨ (@alicelouise_94) December 17, 2019

Another called the issue a “shambles”, and said “you never put nothing on Twitter till too late”.



Meanwhile the Tube delays were not the only problem. TfL’s Tram service is suspended between East Croydon and Sandilands due to a loss of power on overhead lines.

