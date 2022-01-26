Tsitsipas marches into Australian Open semi-finals

Men’s fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas swept into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday morning with a straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner.

In the women’s draw, former French Open champion Iga Swiatek will face 27th seed Danielle Collins in the last four after they won their quarter-finals.

Tsitsipas, who was runner-up at the French Open last year, comprehensively beat Italian 11th seed Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in Melbourne.

This is the third time that the Greek has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, after 2019 and 2021.

He will meet US Open champion Daniil Medvedev or Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last four on Friday.

The other Australian Open men’s semi-final sees 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal face seventh seed Matteo Berrettini.

Swiatek, 20, came from behind to win a three-set battle with Kaia Kanepi to reach only her second Grand Slam semi-final.

The Polish seventh seed beat Kanepi 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 to end a surprise run from the unseeded Estonian that had claimed the scalp of second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

American Collins, meanwhile, defeated Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, conqueror of third seed Garbine Muguruza, 7-5, 6-1.

