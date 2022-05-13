Trump sells flagship Washington hotel for $100m profit

EX U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former president Donald Trump has made a cool profit on the sale of his flagship Washington Hotel, totalling a cool $100m.

The tycoon sold up the lease on Trump International Hotel for $375m it was reported this week, which is a record price for the US capital.

According to the Times, the sale gave his company a $100m profit and the site will become a Walford Astoria.

It was purchased by CGI Merchant Group.

Trump bought the lease for the building in 2020 and converted into a luxury hotel,. His son Eric was quoted as saying: “We took a dilapidated and underutilised government building and transformed it into one of the most iconic hotels in the world”.

Critics of the project included New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, who said it was “the latest in a long line of questionable deals, conflicts of interest and constitutional violations” involving Trump.