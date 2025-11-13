Trump International, Scotland scoops world’s best golf course award

Trump International, Scotland, is one of the US President's 17 golf properties

US President Donald Trump has welcomed the “great honour” of his Trump International property in Scotland winning an award for the world’s best golf course.

The New Course, which opened this year at Trump International in Aberdeenshire, scooped the top gong at the World Golf Awards, which is voted for by professionals, media and the public.

“A great honor to win such a prestigious award from the highly respected World Golf Awards,” Trump said.

“I am very proud of the job that Eric Trump and my team did on building one of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world. It will make people happy for a long time to come!”

The New Course is the second at Trump International, one of 17 golf properties in the US President’s portfolio, which also includes Turnberry in Ayrshire.

The Aberdeenshire venue was also awarded World’s Best Contribution to Golf Tourism Hospitality and Europe’s Best New Golf Course 2025.

Tournaments staged at the venue this year include the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship and the DP World Nexo Championship.

Trump honour could boost Turnberry Open bid

It comes amid Trump’s efforts to bring the Open Championship back to Turnberry for the first time since 2009, five years before he bought the esteemed resort.

“This level of recognition from World Golf Awards is wonderful and acknowledges the great investment, vision and hard work of everyone who has contributed to our journey,” said Trump International, Scotland executive vice president Sarah Malone.

“Our entire ethos is the unrelenting pursuit of excellence – to build, maintain and operate truly awe-inspiring golf courses that will be enjoyed by many generations of golfers to come. To be named the World’s Best is the ultimate honour.”

“We are incredibly proud and truly honored to be awarded three top World Golf Awards and to be named World’s Best Golf Course for our magnificent New Course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization.

“From the outset, this property has been a labour of love. We have built the greatest 36 holes along the spectacular North Sea shoreline and are immensely grateful to World Golf Awards and all those who have supported us.”