Troubled airline Flybe in survival funding talks

Flybe found itself at risk once again tonight, as it was said to be locked in survival talks less than a year after its rescue by a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium of buyers.

Sky News reported the airline, which handles half of the UK’s domestic flights outside London, was attempting to secure additional financing amid rising losses.

Big Four auditor EY is said to have been put on notice to handle an administration process, which would put more than 2,000 jobs at risk.

Sources told the broadcaster that the government was briefed on the situation in the last few days, with one adding that the discussions included whether it might facilitate emergency funding.

The news follows the collapse of Thomas Cook in September, in a sign that the airline sector continues to struggle under the weight of an industry price war and rising costs.

A consortium including Virgin Atlantic, Cyrus Capital and Stobart Group acquired Flybe’s assets in March, and promised to inject a further £100m into the ailing airline’s turnaround plan. It is set to be renamed Virgin Connect later this year.

Cyrus Capital owns the largest share of a company formed to handle the assets, called Connect Airways, with 40 per cent. The other partners own 30 per cent each.

Flybe said tonight: “Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned.

“We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.”