Travel inspo – the top travel destinations for 2025

Kamalaya in Koh Samui, one of the top travel destinations for 2025

As travel continues to evolve for millennials and gen Z, some surprising gems are topping the list of must-go-to destinations for next year. This list, compiled by Amex Travel, offers some great inspiration for your next escape from an increasingly dark and dreary London, featuring everything from vibrant cities to secluded beaches and dramatic scenery. Here are the top travel destinations for 2025.

Brisbane, Australia

Tucked between the Gold and Sunshine coasts, Brisbane blends art and adventure. Its cultural landscape, vibrant food scene and renowned nightlife make it a magnet for culture seekers. For those craving a more active escape, nearby beaches and rivers also offer endless opportunities to explore.

Brittany, France

The rugged coastline of Brittany invites travellers from far and wide with its distinctive culture and beautiful scenery. Explore historic fishing villages that blend French charm with maritime heritage, or stretch your legs on the GR34 trail – a scenic path along cliffs and beaches.

Franschhoek, South Africa

In the heart of South Africa’s Cape Winelands lies Franschhoek. Choose one of its 50 wineries offering picturesque vineyards and farm-to-table dining. Along with its mountain-ringer landscapes, it’s the perfect complement to a safari getaway.

Macau, China

Macau blends Cantonese and Portuguese influences to offer its visitors both a culinary and cultural hub. Beyond its historic UNESCO-listed centre, its opulent casinos feast the senses, home to various entertainment and Michen-starred dining.

Koh Samui, Thailand

If tropical bliss is what you’re after, Koh Samui boasts an 88 square mile stretch of wild jungle, white sandy beaches and turquoise waters which won’t disappoint. A blend of relaxation and cultural adventure awaits, whether lounging on serene beaches or hiking through rainforests.

Moab, Utah

Nature lovers’ paradise, Moab, is your gateway to Utah’s ‘Mighty five’ national parks. Known for its various outdoor activities on offer, it is the perfect destination for adventurers wanting to bike, hike or raft their way through the red rock canyons.

From Paros’ secluded Greek coves to the laid-back, charming lifestyle of Sun Valley, this year’s list offers a rich array of experiences, curated with the modern traveller in mind.