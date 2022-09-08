Travel businesses need to be eligible for government energy cap

Travel businesses should be eligible for the government’s cap on energy bills, according to travel association ABTA.

ABTA, which represents UK travel agents, said the sector should receive financial support as it is heading into the low travel season with many companies still recovering from the pandemic’s impact.

“With a fiscal statement expected later this month and an Autumn Budget still to come, the government must look at the other ways it can support businesses with rising costs including extending business rates support and working with banks to provide respite with the repayment of business loans taken on during the Covid crisis,” said chief executive Mark Tanzer.

“We’ll be continuing to lobby the government on the need to act to support travel businesses during the cost of living crisis.”

Tanzer’s remarks come on the heels of Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing a £2,500 energy bills’ cap for British households.

The two-year Energy Price Guarantee will begin next month, saving consumers thousands of pounds in energy costs, City A.M. reported.

Businesses were promised “equivalent support” for six months, with the details of the plan yet to be announced.

“While it is good that the government is introducing a cap on business energy bills, which we and other industry bodies have been calling for, it is disappointing that the measures announced today only last for six months initially,” Tanzer added.