Senior Ofgem hire may have been prevented from taking on other roles by energy watchdog

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: In this photo illustration a traditional tungsten filament electric light bulb illuminates on October 11, 2021 in Manchester, England. With the rise in wholesale gas costs, industry analysts predict that the energy price cap, which was set at £1,277 a year from 1 October, will have to be increased significantly – as much as 30% – when it is reviewed in April 2022. The UK’s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) limits the rates a supplier can charge for their default tariffs, including the standing charge and price for gas and each kWh of electricity. (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A senior figure at a failed energy supplier who has been hired by the energy regulator may have been prevented from taking executive roles at other companies under the watchdog’s own regime.

Daniel Norton, who was previously commercial director of Colorado Energy, a supplier that went to the wall last month, could have been barred from other moving to other firms due to his previous employer failing to pay a bill ordered by Ofgem.

A senior industry executive told The Times, who first reported the story, that Norton may have been barred by the regulator from taking director roles at other energy firms due to Colorado’s spat with Ofgem.

“There’s every chance [Norton] would have been barred from senior roles so [it] really is a bit concerning. He wouldn’t be allowed to run an energy company but he is now allowed to oversee them [and] key market reforms,” they said.