Transport for London offers up first chance to sponsor tube line

Transport for London (TfL) has for the first time offered businesses a first of its kind opportunity to sponsor a whole tube line.

London’s transport body has promoted a sponsor partnership for the Waterloo and City Line, which is traditionally used by commuters travelling from Waterloo to the City of London.

TfL said the offering would go “far beyond” a typical media opportunity as it encouraged businesses to apply in a post on Linkedin.

It is offering “full-line branding” on anything from the seat fabric and signage to maps and wider “experiential spaces” in Bank station.

TfL has said categorically that the line will not be renamed or have any sponsor’s name appear as a prefix if a partner is found. Discussions are still at their very earliest stages.

“Millions of professionals and decision-makers travel this route every year. Now, your brand can own the journey,” TfL said.

Station name changes generate controversy

Sponsorship arrangements have long-been seen as a means for the operator to generate cash to reinvest in upgrades and maintenance.

But campaign groups have raised concerns over the “thoughtless” corporatisation of London’s extensive network of tubes and stations.

Last year, Old Street was temporarily renamed “Fold Street” as part of Samsung’s campaign to promote its Fold and Flip phones.

Before that, the renaming of Bond Street to Burberry Street during London fashion week in 2023 had generated huge controversy. Both campaigns brought in around £500,000 for TfL.

There were 57 complaints about the Bond Street renaming, but none about Old Street, according to a Freedom of Information request.

Shaun Bailey, the former Conservative candidate in the 2021 London mayoral election, championed a policy of renaming Tube stations, claiming it could bring in £100m per year.

A TfL spokesperson said: “This new opportunity on the Waterloo & City line is part of our ongoing work to find new ways brands can use our network to engage with their audiences as they travel across the city.

“No line or stations will be renamed, but brands will have the chance to further incorporate their brand identity on platforms and in the train carriages, including on the seat moquette.”

