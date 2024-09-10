Transport for London selects Global and JCDecaux to run ad estate

Transport for London has signed a new advertising deal. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) has selected Global and JCDeacux to run its lucrative advertising estate, following a hotly-contested tendering process.

Global continues its stint managing advertising sites on the Tube, London Overground, DLR, Tram and across the Elizabeth Line.

JCDecaux, the French multinational ad corporation, will manage advertising at more than 4,700 bus shelters across London.

The contracts will start on 1 April, 2025, and last for eight years, with the option of a two-year extension.

In a statement, Transport for London said the awards would help further develop what is London’s largest advertising estate, while championing “new ways of bringing brands” to commuters across the network.

“Global and JCDecaux’s successful bids demonstrated how they will further utilise data, digitisation and the vast scope of TfL’s lucrative advertising space to connect brands with the right audiences”, it added.

Advertising is seen as an important source of revenue for TfL, which has been forced to rely on a string of government bail-outs to keep services running since the pandemic. A number of Tube lines are in dire need of significant upgrades, particularly to replace old rolling stock.

Commercial media brought in around £150m to TfL last year, the lionshare of which was reinvested in the network.

TfL’s commercial director, Emma Strain, said: “Advertising income from our estate is a vital source of funding for TfL, so it’s really important we work with ambitious and innovative media partners.

“That’s why I am delighted that our trusted brand, environments and the vast, diverse audiences who use our huge estate, are in the hands of internationally recognised commercial media partners, Global and JCDecaux.”

Stephen Miron, Global’s group CEO, added: “Without doubt, this is one of the most prestigious outdoor contracts in the world and it’s testament to the quality of the team here at Global that TfL decided to continue their relationship with us.”

Jean-François Decaux, co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very proud to win a new eight-year contract with Transport for London, having been the trusted partner for this iconic contract in London’s capital city for over eight years.

“The strengthening of this long-term partnership is a recognition of JCDecaux’s expertise and operational capabilities and our successful digitisation of the second-largest bus shelter advertising contract in the world.”