Train drivers at 12 operating firms to strike on 26 November

rail strike (Getty)

Train drivers at 12 operating firms including the London Overground will strike on 26 November.

The industrial action was announced by Aslef union members in a long-running dispute over pay.

This comes as London tube workers walked out today bringing the London Underground to a grinding halt.

ASLEF members at 12 companies will walk out on Saturday 26, including Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway, London North Eastern Railway, and the London Overground.

This comes as the cost of living continues to bite for millions, with inflation into double figures and interest rates going up.

Strikes have been announced by nurses this week, the first time the Royal College of Nurses balloting its members for strike action in its history.

The Union’s general secretary Mick Whelan said “we regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don’t want to be taking this action. Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union. “

“We have come to the table, as we always will, in good faith but while the industry continues to make no offer – due to the dodgy deal they signed with the DfT [department for transport] – we have no choice but to take strike action again.

“They want drivers to take a real terms pay cut. With inflation now well into double figures, train drivers who kept Britain moving through the pandemic are now being expected to work just as hard this year as last year but for less. Most of these drivers have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

“We want the companies – which are making huge profits – to make a proper pay offer so that our members can keep up with the cost of living.”

