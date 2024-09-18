Train drivers accept pay deal to end two years of UK rail strikes

Aslef train workers on the picket line at Euston station in London.

Train drivers have voted to accept a pay offer from UK train companies, ending a two-year industrial dispute over pay and conditions.

The ASLEF Union, which has around 20,000 members said it had accepted an offer that included a five per cent backdated pay rise for 2022-23, 4.75 per cent for 2023-24, and 4.5 per cent for 2024-25.

Its members voted by 96 per cent in favour of a deal, with a turnout of 84 per cent. The new offer also means there will be no changes to working conditions, a key part of the dispute between unions and rail companies.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: “It was not a fight we sought, or wanted. All we sought after five years without a pay rise, working for private companies who, throughout that period, declared millions of pounds in profits and dividends to shareholders, was a dent in the cost of living.”

Aslef in April rejected an offer of an eight per cent pay rise from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators. That deal included a number of changes to working conditions.

Members of the RMT, which represents signalling staff, voted last November to accept a backdated pay rise of five per cent, ending their involvement in the industrial dispute.

Unions have been positive about Labour’s reform of UK railways, particularly the renationalisation of the country’s train companies.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “After two years of chaos on our railways under the Conservatives, this is an important step towards fixing our railways and getting the country moving again.

“It will ensure a more reliable service by helping to protect passengers from national strikes, and crucially, it clears the way for vital reform – including modernising outdated working practices – to ensure a better performing railway for everyone.

She added: “We have inherited a £22bn blackhole in the nation’s finances. Every decision taken is to stabilise the economy and protect working people.”