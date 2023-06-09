Train derailment on line to London Bridge causes travel chaos on Thameslink

A derailment within a depot between Dartford and London Bridge has forced all lines to be closed this morning.

Major disruption was caused by the incident, with Network rail reporting just before 9am that the train was now clear of the track at Plumstead. However it was being inspected for damage caused so disruption would continue throughout the day.

On Twitter, the Thameslink account said: “Overnight, an empty train derailed at a low speed whilst entering a depot

⚠️ We've been advised due to a derailment within the depot between Dartford and London Bridge all lines are closed.



ℹ️ More to follow — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) June 9, 2023

“This came to a stand blocking the running line, and the power in the area has been turned off as a result, meaning the line is blocked and no trains can run between Dartford and London Bridge.”

Network rail posted an update on its website saying there will be major disruption until midday, and they “have re-railed the derailed train, further safety inspections are underway and are expected to take up to 1 hour.”

The cancellation will also impact services from London Cannon Street, with Network Rail advising people to use the tube from North Greenwich, the Elizabeth Line or Docklands Light Railway.

It added that until further notice, the following stations would not be in operation on the Thameslink: Slade Green, Abbey Wood, Plumstead, Woolwich Arsenal, Charlton, Westcombe Park, Maze Hill, Greenwich and Deptford.

This morning there was good service on all London Underground lines. This weekend however there are planned closures across the network, with no service between Edgware Road and Hammersmith on the circle line, and a severely reduced Elizabeth Line service on Sunday.

This comes after weeks of strikes on rail services across the country