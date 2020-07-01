Trading on several European stock exchanges has resumed after nearly three hours of outage due to a “technical issue” on German electronic trading platform Xetra.

The outage in the fully-electronic cash market trading system affected stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Vienna, Ljubljana, Prague, Budapest, Zagreb, Malta and Sofia, which use the Xetra T7 system, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.

The issue meant that the Austrian blue-chip index did not begin trading at its scheduled opening time, while Germany’s DAX was stuck after a small number of trades went through at open, according to Refinitiv data.

Trading on the affected exchanges had resumed by 11.15 am UK time, Xetra said, but the cause of the disruption was not immediately clear.

Some European bond and stocks futures affected by the Xetra issue also resumed trading.

A Deutsche Bourse spokesperson declined to comment to Reuters on the cause of the outage.

The technical glitch is a further blow for Deutsche Boerse, which saw one of its longest outages in April when trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange was halted for more than four hours.

Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said after the April blackout that the stock exchange had taken precautions to avoid such an issue in the future.