Tottenham Hotspur set for new front-of-shirt sponsor despite AIA deal

Tottenham Hotspur is ending its front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with insurance giant AIA Group Limited at the end of next season.

The Hong Kong–based multinational firm has featured on the front of the north London club’s home shirts for a decade and will continue to do so until the conclusion of the 2026-2027 season.

But then the Hang Seng Index stalwart will transition to a “global training partner” and “its brand will be featured on the training wear for all teams and coaches’ apparel”.

Tottenham Hotspur’s chief revenue officer, Ryan Norys, said “both brands have experienced significant growth”, adding that the deal is a “partnership that will see our two globally recognised brands remain synonymous with each other for many years to come”.

The finding of a new front-of-shirt partner comes as the club looks to follow the wider stadium strategy used in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where each of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s stands will be activated by a separate brand. SI Tickets took up the first of these earlier this season.

New deal for Spurs?

“We’re identifying how we authentically integrate brands into these spaces without taking away from the design, the architecture… You don’t want it to become a billboard,” Norys said on the matter.

The club is also seeking a full naming rights sponsorship deal for their 62,850-capacity north London stadium.

The AIA training kit deal will extend their partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through until 2032.

“Asia is the region with the Premier League’s largest fanbase and as we enter the next chapter of our collaboration,” Stuart Spencer of AIA said.

Tottenham are sixth in the Premier League table, having won five of their 10 matches, and take on Copenhagen in the Champions League this evening.

