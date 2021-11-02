Tottenham Hotspur ambition excites me, says new manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new manager.

Former Chelsea boss Conte, who replaces the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, has signed an initial 18-month contract.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again,” he said.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.”

Tottenham’s recently appointed director of football Fabio Paratici worked with Conte at Juventus and said he was “delighted” to bring him to Spurs.

“His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England,” Paratici added.

“I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte. pic.twitter.com/3faSqLW38g — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 2, 2021

Conte has carved out a reputation as one of the best coaches in the world, having won five domestic titles in his last three club jobs at Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus.

He also steered an unfancied Italy team to the quarter-finals of the European Championship in 2016.

The 52-year-old held talks with Tottenham in the summer before they appointed former Wolves manager Nuno.

He was dismissed on Monday, after just 10 Premier League games in charge.

Conte added: “Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Tottenham currently sit ninth in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.