Tory leadership race: Who is standing to be leader of the Conservative Party?

Clockwise from top left: James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride, Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel. Photos: PA

Following Labour’s election victory on July 4, Rishi Sunak announced he would be standing down as leader of the Conservative Party.

So, the race is on to find out who the next leader of the opposition will be, chosen by Tory MPs and party members.

We’ve rounded up all the contenders, who will be whittled down to a final four – once Parliament returns from the summer recess on September 2.

Kemi Badenoch

The former business and trade – and women and equalities – secretary, 44, has widely been seen as the favourite with members.

She’s been MP for North West Essex, previously Saffron Walden, since 2017, and worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland, Coutts, and the Spectator magazine before entering politics.

Badenoch is seen as being on the Tory right-wing and has been described as ‘anti-woke’.

James Cleverly

A former foreign and home secretary, Cleverly, 54, topped an Ipsos poll in early August – with 18 per cent of Brits saying he would do a good job.

The former army reserve officer – and warhammer fan – has represented Braintree, in Essex, since 2015, and worked in publishing and business before launching his political career.

Despite appealing to moderates, Cleverly made a few gaffes during his spell in government, including apologising for using ‘unparliamentary language’, in swearing at a Labour MP.

Robert Jenrick

The Conservative MP for Newark since 2014, Jenrick, 42, had been a close ally of Sunak, serving as immigration minister in his cabinet.

But he later resigned in a blow to the then-PM, stating he had “strong disagreements” with the government over the Rwanda asylum plan and that it “does not go far enough”.

Jenrick is seen as having converted from a moderate position to taking a harder line on immigration issues – which could disadvantage him in a contest among Tory members, who tend to skew further to the right than the parliamentary party.

Dame Priti Patel

Boris Johnson’s home secretary, Dame Priti, 52, was seen by many as a dark horse before entering the race for leader.

The MP for Witham, in Essex, since 2010, she is a socially Conservative politician, Thatcherite and Eurosceptic.

As home secretary she launched a points-based immigration system, the Rwanda deal and the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 – and was found to have breached the ministerial code over bullying incidents.

Mel Stride

Stride, 62, another key Sunak ally, served as work and pensions secretary in the last Conservative government.

He has served as MP for Central Devon since 2010 and is seen as a moderate Conservative.

Stride has expressed worry about populist politics, criticised Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and promised to ‘ban Tory candidates from being parachuted into safe seats’.

Tom Tugendhat

The former security minister, 51, has been MP for Tonbridge, formerly Tonbridge and Malling since 2015.

Tugendhat is also pitching for the moderate, One Nation Tory vote, and has spoken about the need to address “social unrest” following the recent far-right riots.

A former British Army officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, he criticised the government’s handling of the withdrawal from Kabul in 2021.