Tory leadership race: Tom Tugendhat slams Elon Musk riot comments as ‘delusional’

Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has branded Elon Musk’s comments about the UK facing civil war “delusional” and “false”.

The former security minister was asked about the social media boss’ remarks on his platform X, formerly Twitter, during a speech this afternoon about the recent far right riots in the UK.

Musk recently posted that “civil war is inevitable” amid violent unrest and attacks on black and ethnic minority communities and businesses in cities and towns across the UK.

Tugendhat, an ex-British Army officer, was asked for a response by journalists during a press conference following his speech today.

He said: “Frankly I found those comments delusional and simply false. The question as to how we operate on social media is a difficult one.”

Tugendhat made his speech as he competes to become the next leader of the opposition, running against fellow Conservative MPs Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel, and Mel Stride.

The now shadow security minister described the recent unrest as “completely unacceptable” and condemned “racist thugs” as he made a speech in Westminster.

“Too often over the last two decades or more we have avoided being brutally honest about the underlying social unrest across society, preferring instead the warmth and false comfort of denial and complacency,” he claimed.

“Bombs have been detonated and we have moved on. Attempted terror attacks have gone without much comment. Wicked, violent crimes have taken place with little said or done.”

He added: “As Conservatives, we understand that order is not the product of freedom, rather our freedom depends on order.

“None of us are bystanders. We don’t have that luxury… once lost, public order can be difficult to regain and social unrest can rear its head, which is why the police response to disorder must always be swift and determined.”

X was contacted for comment.