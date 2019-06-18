Tory leadership results: Raab crashes out as Johnson storms through

- Boris Johnson: 126
- Jeremy Hunt: 46
- Michael Gove: 41
- Rory Stewart: 37
- Sajid Javid: 33
- Dominic Raab: 30 (eliminated)
Foreign secretary Hunt came second with 43 votes; Gove third with 37 votes; former Brexit secretary Raab received 27 votes; home secretary Javid took 23 votes; and Stewart ended with 19 votes. Sterling fell to a fresh 2019 low overnight as the growing prospect of a Johnson premiership ramped up the chances of a no-deal Brexit. He has said he would lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal. International development secretary Stewart scraped on to the ballot paper last week in a surprise result. Read more: Sterling falls to fresh 2019 low as Boris Johnson gathers support His campaign has since picked up momentum, thanks in large part to his quirky social media campaign and strong performance in Sunday’s Channel 4 leadership debate. More to follow.