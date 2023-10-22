Topley replacement must bring X-factor, says England cricket coach

England are looking for an X-factor player to rejuvenate their Cricket World Cup hopes after seamer Reece Topley was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament in India with a broken finger.

The 29-year-old’s injury occurred in England’s record defeat at the hands of South Africa on Saturday and leaves the side a player short going forward.

Like-for-like replacements aren’t mandatory at the 50-over tournament on the subcontinent so England could, if they wanted, replace Topley with a batter.

England need X-factor

But the left-arm seamer is England’s leading wicket taker at the tournament and the defending champions may want another bowler as they look to recover from their abysmal start of three losses in four matches.

When asked about whether England would be looking for a pacer, one-day head coach Matthew Mott said: “That’s a good question. We’ll have to sit down and have a look at that.

“We’ll have to look at the upcoming games (and see) if there is an X factor player we can look at.

“That’s why we were very keen not to name the replacements and reserves. It leaves an open mind for what we’re going to go with.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours.

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. A replacement will be announced in due course.”

England’s next game is against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Bangalore before Jos Buttler’s side take on India in Lucknow on Sunday.

The side are just one place above Afghanistan at the bottom of the table and have the second worst net run rate in the competition.