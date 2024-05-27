Top Premier League stars MISS OUT on provisional Spain Euro squad

A trio of Premier League players have been named in Spain’s provisional squad for this year’s Euro 2024 Championships.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who’s run of 50 consecutive wins with his club side came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final, features in Luis de la Fuente’s early squad.

As does Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, who joined the Blues from Brighton in 2022 for €65.3m, and on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who kept Englishman Aaron Ramsdale on the bench for much of the recent Premier League season.

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has not been included while Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur has also been left out.

Aymeric Laporte of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo and RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo are other notable names playing overseas.

Spain’s Euro path

Spain begin the Euros – which they last won in 2012 – against Croatia before matches against both Italy and Albania in Germany next month.

Lamine Yamal, 16, and Pau Cubarsi, 17, of Barcelona are also in De la Fuente’s first major tournament provisional squad since taking over the national job from Luis Enrique after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Record breaker?

Elsewhere, 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo’s inclusion in Portugal’s provisional Euros squad – which nations must finalise on 7 June – could the Saudi Pro League player feature in six separate European Championships, which would be a new record.

Full provisional Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal on loan from Brentford), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Nacho (Real Madrid), Cucarella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Llorente (Athletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Garcia (Girona on loan from Barcelona), Fermin (Barcelona)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Joselu (Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Williams JR (Athletic Bilbao)