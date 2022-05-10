Top Gun: Easyjet launches recruitment campaign to tackle job stereotypes

Olivia Joohee-Riddington, aged 9 and Rei Diec, aged 7 during filming of a parody of the movie Top Gun at Luton airport as part of easyJet’s nextGen recruitment campaign. (Photo/Easyjet via PA)

Easyjet has launched a new recruitment campaign to attract more young girls to the industry, as only 6 per cent of pilots worldwide are women.

To encourage more girls to consider a piloting career as something within their reach, the airline produced a parody of the 80s blockbuster film Top Gun, replacing Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer with young girls.

“Top Gun is one of the most famous aviation films of all time, so we wanted to create our own rendition of the movie that was both entertaining and inspiring to a younger audience, to show young people that they don’t have to be limited by outdated stereotypes of jobs in the industry,” said chief executive Johan Lundgren.

“EasyJet has long championed greater diversity across our business and the industry and, while we have made important progress in areas like our pilot community, there is still work to do.”

The launch of Easyjet’s NextGen campaign follows research that Hollywood films continue to perpetuate job stereotypes, prompting children to believe certain types of jobs such as the pilot are only for men.