Top City advisor tipped for US ambassador role

Lord Peter Mandelson – Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Peter Mandelson, the Labour former minister and president of advisory firm Global Counsel, is reportedly a front runner to take over as British ambassador to the United States.

Lord Mandelson is said to be in the running to replace Dame Karen Pierce, who was appointed in 2020 and will remain in Washington until after Trump’s inauguration in 2025, according to The Times.

The Labour peer told the BBC on Sunday that he was “more in favour of a new relationship (with the US) rather than a special one”.

However, when asked about the ambassador role, he added “nobody has spoken to me about this job”.

At Global Council (GC), Mandelson served as both president and chairman of the International Advisory Board, offering counsel to global clients across private and public sectors.

Mandelson first served as director of campaigns and communications for the Labour party before representing Hartepool as a member of Parliament from 1992 to 2004.

He held multiple roles under prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and was a key architect of the New Labour project in the late 1990s.

David Miliband, Cathy Ashton and Madelson were rumoured to be in the frame for British ambassador pre-election, yet ‘only if Kamala wins’.

Donald Trump was cautioned not to accept Lord Mandelson’s credentials if he were appointed, according to the Mirror.

The decision is likely to be taken within the next few days.