Top Christmas gifts for wine lovers, from hampers to subscriptions

Wine (Photo by Corina Rainer on Unsplash)

Suddenly it is mid-December, and I cannot be only one with the dawning realisation I need to get things sorted swiftly. The turkey has been ordered, the wines delivered, the tree selected so now it is time for gifts. Thankfully I have tried and tested a number of wine treats, so here are some of my favourites to avoid the last-minute present buying panic.

I have been a member of The Wine Society for over a decade, and it was one of the best gifts I ever received. Reliably good wines with an unusually small mark-up meaning great value. They have recently wiped their delivery fees so you can order even a single bottle without extra charges. It is a one-time payment of £40 for a lifetime’s membership, £20 of which goes straight into credit so you can start selecting your first bottles. They offer En Primeur, first releases and in-bond storage too making it a real no-brainer for any wine lover.

Hampers are always a good idea for those you might not be with on the day. A treat to receive in time for the Christmas table. Nowhere does traditional spoiling quite as well as Fortnum & Mason with their Classic Christmas Hamper stocked full of sparkling and still wines, sweet treats such as Christmas pudding, chocolate truffles and buttery biscuits (fortnumandmason.com £200).

If you were looking for something romantic then the Wiston Hamper for Two is ideal for couples coming with a wine glass and stopper set, two bottles of sparkling wine – I imagine a bottle each avoids any arguments over sharing – and a ‘tour and tasting’ voucher for this excellent boutique English vineyard. The Wiston Estate Cuvée 2016 is their flagship for a reason delivering rich complexity and creamy toasty bubbles (wistonestate.com £120).

Read more Ottolenghi founder, chef and author Sami Tamimi on ditching the Christmas turkey

For those wanting to support the smaller independent supplier, I recommend The Christmas Box from Wine At Home,which comes with six specially selected wines that can take you from aperitif to dessert and cheese. A one-stop wonder for anyone who wants their Christmas drinking sorted for them (wineathome.org £120).

For the true oenophile in your life and anyone who loves a gadget, Coravin have released a limited edition set in ‘mist’ (coravin.co.uk £219.99). This revolutionary piece of kit means you can pour your favourite wines without pulling the cork, so you can return to that bottle again and again over the years. For wine explorers, it is the perfect way to have your own tasting while also discovering how the wine evolves over the years and you can finally try that special bottle without fearing wastage.

Nothing says Christmas morning like a joyfully pink sparkling and luckily Nyetimber, the pioneers of English wine, have just released their prestige 1086 Rosé 2013 touted as the pinnacle of their winemaking. Delicate fresh fruit and whispers of vanilla combine in this pleasingly elegant English fizz (nyetimber.com £175).

For the cheeseboard lover there’s the sumptuously classy colheita 2005 tawny port from Kopke, the world’s oldest Port House (waitrose £31.99). After all that shopping, I quite fancy a glass now myself.

Read more Lyaness barman Ryan Chetiyawardana on his dream final meal

Wine recommendations

Chateau du Moulin-A-Vent 2020 £27.95 The Fine Wine Company

Juicy, fruity gamay grapes but from 60-year-old vines lend this wine an excellent strength and sophistication. A harmony of deep dark fruits and a pinch of pepper underpinned by a backbone of minerality. A classy drop.

Boschendal Grande Cuvee Brut £24.99

The Savanna

Swing by your local train station’s The Savanna store to get the best South African fare, such as this exceptional Cap Classique sparkling that hugely over delivers in value and offers a seamless harmony of sunny citrus, biscotti and bubbles.

Louis Jadot Beaune 1er Cru 2017 £37.99 Waitrose

Pinot Noir is a blessing for a foodie as it pairs with so many dishes from meats to vegetables and even meatier fish like salmon. This refined red wine’s smooth suppleness makes it a pleasure with every sip.

Cosme Palacio Blanco Reserva 2018 £23.99 mrandmrsfinewine.co.uk

Now here is a winter white! A rich concentration of old vine fruit beautifully integrated with oak and bottle aging to bring forward a toasty hazelnut nuttiness and sweet baking spices. A white to curl up by the fire with.

Cosme Palacio Blanco Reserva 2018 £23.99 mrsandmrs finewine.co.uk

Now here is a winter white! A rich concentration of old vine fruit beautifully integrated with oak and bottle aging to bring forward a toasty hazelnut nuttiness and sweet baking spices. A white to curl up by the fire with.