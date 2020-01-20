Tony Hall to step down as BBC director general

The BBC has announced that Tony Hall will stand down as director general this summer after seven years in the role.

In a email to staff, the broadcast boss said it had been “such a hard decision”, adding: “If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave.”

Read More: Former BBC boss warns licence fee overhaul would ‘delegitimise’ service

“However, I believe that an important part of leadership is putting the interests of the organisation first,” he said.

“The BBC has an 11-year charter – our mission is secure until 2027. But we also have a mid-term review process for the spring of 2022.

“As I said last week, we have to develop our ideas for both. And it must be right that the BBC has one person to lead it through both stages.”

BBC chairman David Clementi will now begin the search for Hall’s successor, with candidates sought from both within the corporation and externally.

“Tony Hall is an inspirational creative leader, within the UK and around the globe, and the BBC has been lucky to have him as our director-general for the last seven years,” said Clementi.

“Tony has led the BBC with integrity and a passion for our values that is obvious to everyone who meets him. His reforms have shaped the BBC for the future and he will leave the BBC in the summer with our gratitude and our very best wishes.”

The shock announcement comes at a torrid time for the public service broadcaster, which is facing political pressure over its funding model and alleged bias during the General Election campaign, and is battling a decline in viewing figures among young audiences amid tough competition from streaming rivals.

The BBC has also come under fire over unfair pay practices, with several high-profile female journalists winning payouts over claims they were paid less than male colleagues for the same work.

Read More: BBC unveils plan to double global audience to 1bn by 2030

Damian Collins, who chaired the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee in the last parliament, said: “This is a pivotal time for the BBC when it needs to both deliver value for licence fee payers and meet the challenge of the new platforms like Netflix.

“We should thank Tony Hall for his service and the committee will question his successor on their strategy for the BBC’s future.”