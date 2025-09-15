Toast the City: Steel Yard founder tells us why his venue should win

The Steel Yard music venue at 13-16 Allhallows Lane

Our Toast the City Awards are celebrating the City’s top spots and takes place this October. This week: The Steel Yard music venue.

The finalists have been announced for the inaugural Toast the City Awards, with the finest restaurants, bars, green spaces and more being whittled down to just a handful of names.

Now it’s your chance to vote for your favourites. To get you in the mood, we’ve asked some of the finalists why they think they should win. This week: Steel Yard events booking manager Charlie Adams.

Meet Toast the City nominee venue The Steel Yard

Why do you deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast?

Everything for us starts with relationships. People buy from people. Many of our team run their own brands or club nights so we understand the obstacles that can come up with venues. That’s why we make things as simple and straightforward as possible, whether it’s a party, show or corporate event. When people feel looked after they tend to come back. We believe that commitment to ease and genuine hospitality is what makes The Steel Yard stand out.

Tell us about yourself

I worked in sales for many years before realising I wanted to be more customer facing and part of nightlife. At 32 I took the leap, moved to Berlin and started at the very bottom as a kitchen porter. From there I worked my way up and never looked back. That experience taught me resilience and the importance of teamwork, and gave me a love for the industry.

Tell us something we didn’t know about Steel Yard

The Steel Yard takes its name from the Stahlhof, the riverside compound that was the Hanseatic League’s London base from the 13th century. It was once a walled little city of its own with merchants, warehouses and even a chapel. Over the centuries it survived wars, the loss of royal privileges, looting and the Great Fire before Cannon Street Station rose above it. There are also stories of river pirates and smugglers along this stretch of the Thames which add a mischievous edge to its history.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

I love how the old and new sit so closely together. You can walk past a glass skyscraper one moment and then stumble across a Roman wall or a medieval church the next. That mix of striking modern architecture and hidden layers of history gives the area so much character. It feels like London’s whole story is packed into a Square Mile and that makes it unlike anywhere else.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

One of my best memories has to be at The Steel Yard itself. We hosted an 80s day party last Halloween and my parents, who are both in their seventies, came along with their friends. We all dressed up, the music was loud and they danced all afternoon. It was amazing to see them let loose, enjoy the atmosphere and be part of something that brought together different generations on the same dance floor.

What’s your secret City hotspot?

There’s a little bar we found that does pints for £3.50 from midday until 9pm. In the middle of the Square Mile that’s a rare find. Sometimes it’s the simple things.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

My dad’s cheese on toast. He melts the cheese in the microwave first then spreads it over toast with pepper, salt, celery salt or sometimes garlic powder. It’s simple and always reminds me of my childhood.

Find out more about the Toast the City awards this October

Read more: Why Artillery Lane is the City of London’s most charming street