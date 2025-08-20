Why Artillery Lane is the City of London’s most charming street

The Grapeshots wine bar on Artillery Passage

Our Toast the City Awards are celebrating the City’s top spots and takes place this October. This week: the bars and restaurants of Artillery Lane and Passage.

Broadgate’s skyscrapers are so tall and imposing that it can feel overwhelming casting your eye upwards. Head from here into the bowels of Victorian London by way of Artillery Lane, and the modern thoroughfare’s wide expanse transforms into romantic, narrow passageways. It is where the London of today clashes most dramatically with the capital of yesterday, but these narrow lanes are also home to some incredible food and drink outlets.

The Grapeshots wine bar on the even tinier Artillery Passage, connected to Artillery Lane, is one of the best places to visit in this part of the Square Mile. Serving wine by the glass, and bottle, from a beautiful wooden-floored boozer refashioned into a wine bar, it is totally symbolic of the area: cosy, authentic and individual. There is an even snugger downstairs seating area; order a platter of cheese and take the barman’s recommendation for a glass to pair. Take a pew around one of the old wine barrels remodelled as a table.

Sharpen up – or loosen down – over a pinot and wander the few steps to Ottolenghi. Middle Eastern chef Yotam Ottolenghi founded his first restaurant in Notting Hill in 2002 and has been largely responsible for how fashionable vegetables have become. Not vegetarianism as an idea, but the concept of putting vegetables centre stage; showing how great plates, and meals, can be without meat.

His vibrant and fully vegetarian food is served from the Ottolenghi Spitalfields restaurant with its floor-to-ceiling glass windows looking out onto these crooked old streets, named after the area’s former use as an old artillery ground from the 16th century. It’s wedged at the bottom of Artillery Lane, not far from the Crispin modern British restaurant that occupies a rather strange contemporary wedge of a nearby building, another example of how this excitingly historic part of the City of London blurs wondrously with the new.