Luna Omakase: We deserve to win a Toast the City award

We’re celebrating the best of the Square Mile with our Toast the City Awards. LUNA Omakase at 100 Liverpool St is on the shortlist for Best Restaurant. Here’s why the owners think it can win.

Why does LUNA Omakase deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast?

LUNA Omakase deserves recognition for redefining intimate Japanese dining in the heart of the City. Tucked beneath Los Mochis City, it offers a truly exclusive experience where just a handful of guests per seating enjoy an evolving omakase menu crafted with precision, artistry and rare ingredients. Every detail, from chef-led storytelling to bespoke sake pairings, reflects our commitment to luxury and authenticity. In a district known for power lunches and fast-paced dining, LUNA brings a slower, more thoughtful experience that elevates the Square Mile’s culinary landscape.

Tell us a bit about LUNA Omakase

LUNA Omakase is part of Thesleff Group, founded by Markus Thesleff. Markus has created award-winning restaurants and bars across London and internationally, each with its own distinct character but united by a philosophy of innovation, excellence and community. At LUNA, he has brought together a team of highly skilled chefs and hospitality professionals who share a passion for Japanese tradition and craftsmanship. The people behind the restaurant are united by a desire to create something rare and memorable, transforming a meal into an immersive, intimate cultural experience.

Tell us something we didn’t know about LUNA Omakase

Every element of LUNA Omakase has been designed to feel like a hidden discovery. The dining counter was handcrafted from a single piece of wood sourced in Japan, and the menu often features ingredients flown in directly from Toyosu Market in Tokyo. Guests are guided through the experience by chefs, not waiters, so the story of each dish comes straight from its creator, making every evening personal, immersive and unlike anything else in the City.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

Our favourite thing about the Square Mile is its energy – the way tradition and innovation sit side by side. It’s a place where centuries of history meet cutting-edge ideas, and where global business and culture intersect every day. We love that our guests include long-time Londoners and international travellers alike, making the area a true crossroads of the world. It inspires us to keep raising the bar and offering dining experiences worthy of its vibrancy.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

Opening LUNA Omakase to our first guests. Watching their reactions as they discovered the space, hidden in Los Mochis City, was unforgettable. The sense of surprise, intimacy and delight captured exactly what we wanted to achieve. For us, it wasn’t just a restaurant launch – it was the beginning of a new way of dining in the City, the moment we knew we had created something special.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

We’re inspired by the hidden corners of the Square Mile – the tucked-away courtyards and quiet alleys that contrast with the City’s energy. One of our favourites is Postman’s Park, a beautiful green space filled with history. It’s a reminder that even in London’s busiest district, there’s room for reflection and discovery.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

A perfect slice of sourdough topped with spicy tuna tartare and avocado – our idea of comfort food with a Japanese twist.

