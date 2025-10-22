Toast the City finalists: Who will win Best Members Experience?

The Toast the City awards take place this evening

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

Next up is the Best Members Experience category. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

The Ned

The Ned offers a mix of workspace, hospitality, and leisure facilities in a converted former bank. Members have access to a rooftop pool, multiple bars, lounges, and live music events. Workspaces are functional and bedrooms are available for overnight stays. Service is efficient and booking systems are reliable. It is used for both business and social purposes, with facilities designed to support a full day in the City.

The Walbrook Club

Located near Mansion House, The Walbrook Club is a private members’ club with a focus on dining and discretion. The rooms are small, well-maintained, and traditionally furnished. Menus offer classic British and European dishes. Service is attentive and consistent. The atmosphere is quiet and formal, suited to business lunches, private meetings, and regular dining.

Eight Club Bank

Eight Club Bank is a private club aimed at professionals working in the City. It includes meeting areas, lounges, and a rooftop terrace. The club runs member events such as tastings and talks. Food and drink are available throughout the day, with a focus on speed and reliability. The setting is informal but functional, designed for both short meetings and longer working sessions.

Eight Club Moorgate

Eight Club Moorgate combines co-working and hospitality facilities in a modern environment. The space includes work areas, a bar, a terrace, and access to wellness and fitness partners. Coffee and service are consistent, and events are held regularly. It is used by members who need a flexible venue for both business and informal gatherings.

Ten Trinity Square

Ten Trinity Square houses a private members’ club within a historic building near the Tower of London. Facilities include meeting rooms, a library, a cigar lounge, and formal dining spaces. Members also have access to the amenities of the adjoining hotel. The environment is quiet and high-end, aimed at senior professionals and clients requiring a more formal setting.

Bluebird Club

Bluebird Club provides access to a group of restaurants and hospitality services across London. Membership includes priority reservations, invitations to events, and concierge-style booking support. It is designed for convenience, with a focus on social and client-related dining. The service is responsive, and the model is aimed at members who use hospitality venues frequently.