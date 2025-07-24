EXCLUSIVE: The Ned to launch new rural estate amid aggressive growth plans that echo Soho House

City icon The Ned is set to open a “rural” estate in the UK as part of an aggressive expansion plan, with a first outpost in mainland Europe also in the pipeline.

Group managing director Gareth Banner told City AM the company has three additional “very serious offers with either real estate owners or potential partners” for new international ventures, hinting that LA and Dubai are favoured destinations.

The UK site is set to be “a newly created concept” that will “comprise of more than just a hotel and a club… think of it more as an estate.”

Banner says the new property, which is slated to open in 2028 or 2029, diverges from the urban blueprint of the existing clubs, being located in the countryside “within 100 miles of London”. This is sure to draw comparisons with the hugely popular Soho Farmhouse, the Cotswolds-based spin-off of The Ned’s sister company Soho House.

We think this brand is only really getting started. When we find the right site with the right DNA we are aggressive

“To create something from scratch brings with it slightly different challenges,” Banner said of the new venture. “Everything else [we have opened] has been a repurposing or a refurbishment but this is a newly created concept. We think we’re probably three and a half years from opening doors, although there may be a phased approach.”

Banner was bullish about The Ned’s expansion: “We think this brand is only really getting started. We’re not [saying] ‘We’re gonna have five sites in five years’ but we are opportunistic and when we find the right site with the right DNA – and the architecture is a big part of that – I think we are aggressive.”

When asked where the new international ventures will be located, Banner said: “It stands to reason that once you’re in London, New York and DC, LA might be high on our list. [And] if you’re in Doha, Dubai might be high on our list.”

The move comes amid a boom in demand for private members’ clubs, with younger Millennials and Gen Z spending an increasing amount of their income in the “experience economy”. Soho House now has more than 250,000 members worldwide and London’s famous Groucho Club is set to open a new venue in a Grade II listed Yorkshire estate. New clubs in London include Lighthouse Social in Fulham, The Arding Rooms in Clapham and NEXUS Club in South Kensington, founded by a consortium including Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake.

The Ned’s group managing director Gareth Banner

The brainchild of Soho House founder Nick Jones, The Ned is owned by US billionaire Ron Burkle, who is also a major shareholder in publicly listed Soho House, although the two are separate entities.

The Ned, which opened in 2017 in the former Midland Bank headquarters in the Square Mile, features 10 restaurants, 12 bars and 250 hotel rooms, with exclusive areas for members, who pay around £4,000 a year.

The Ned NoMad opened in Manhattan in the summer of 2022, followed later that year by The Ned Doha. Both are members’ clubs and hotels that incorporate many of the same F&B offerings as the London original. In February this year The Ned opened a club-only outpost in Washington DC on the upper levels of The Walker Building, which has been a hit with the city’s political elite.

Jones founded Soho House in 1995, selling 80 per cent of the business to Richard Caring in 2008. Burkle acquired a 60 per cent stake in 2012, with Jones retaining 10 per cent and Caring 30 per cent.