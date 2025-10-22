Toast the City finalists: Who will win Best Breakfast?

The Toast The City Awards take place this evening

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

First up is the Best Breakfast category, a hotly contested prize that celebrates the very best early morning dining options in the City of London. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

The Wolseley City

The Wolseley City treats breakfast like a daily ritual, not a bolt-on. The room has that soft morning glow, service is crisp, and coffee lands before you ask. It works for early meetings, celebratory starts and solo pauses. The menu reads classic but the operation feels modern.

Millie’s Lounge at The Ned

Millie’s Lounge at The Ned brings the hotel breakfast playbook to Bank – long tables, generous booths, and a pace that can sprint or stroll. Staff understand the difference between a 30-minute briefing and a morning off, and the room keeps its composure either way. You come for consistency, stay for the ease of an all-day space that never feels tired.

1 Lombard Street

A City cornerstone, 1 Lombard Street mixes banking-hall grandeur with a kitchen that runs on time. In a beautiful old historic City banking building, the kitchen serves up the British classic dishes with contemporary twists. The mix of corporate meetings and private breakfasts lend the high-ceilinged dining room buzz.

The Fortnum’s Bar & Restaurant

At the Royal Exchange, Fortnum’s lends retail gloss to a breakfast that feels measured rather than showy. The service is alert: teas and classic British breakfasts arrive with quiet ceremony. An offshoot of the famous Fortnum’s in the West End, this restaurant within an impressive atrium brings some of that central London pizzazz to the City.

Where’s Fred’s

At Where’s Fred’s, laptops are tolerated, conversations are encouraged, and the staff remember patron’s faces. It has become a reliable bolt-hole near Bank for people who want a decent breakfast with grown-up service, no fuss, and some excellent food to boot.

Yolk

Yolk does City mornings at speed without compromising incredibly high standards. It works for commuters who value a five-minute turnaround that still feels considered. Shortlisted for best breakfast, it reflects a modern Square Mile – direct and quality-minded.

Birley Sandwiches

At Birley, the bread is right, the coffee is dependable, the price is clear, and you are out of the door in time to beat the inbox. It has powered mornings for years and still feels relevant because it offers brilliant food without the fuss. Its nod from Toast the City is for exactly that – a daily service that runs well when the clock is winning.

Nora’s Cafe

Nora’s is straightforward and friendly, the kind of place that remembers how you take your tea. It draws regulars and newcomers, and never confuses fuss with service. Tables turn because people go to work, not because anyone is pushed. As a best breakfast nominee it shows that the City of London still values simple virtues – warm greeting and fair pricing, to name a few.

Smithfield Cafe

Smithfield Cafe serves some excellent homemade food. It suits trades, teams and anyone who prefers straightforward to scene-setting. On the Toast the City slate it stands for continuity – the breakfast that does its job, the staff who know their regulars, the comfort of a seat that feels familiar even on a first visit.

Piccolo Bar

Piccolo Bar is small in footprint, big on purpose. The coffee is the anchor, and the atmosphere is the right side of lively. It is a practical answer to busy mornings near the office. Recognised among the City’s best breakfasts, it proves that service and pace still count for more than frills – a quick start, a clear head, and incredible freshly-baked dishes.