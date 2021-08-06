To infinity and beyond - for $450,000, Virgin Galactic says

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic will charge passengers $450,000 (£323,500) for a seat on one of its space flights, the firm has announced.

The company reopened ticket sales last night, just weeks after its founder successfully completed a flight to the edge of space.

At $450,000, tickets are now twice the price paid by 600 or so individuals who previously bought a spot on one of Virgin’s flights.

In a statement, chief executive Michael Colglazier said: “We are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today.

“As we endeavour to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

The first tickets will go to those on Virgin’s waiting list. Customers will be able to buy three different types of ticket: a single seat, a multi-seat package and a full-flight buyout.

In June, Virgin received approval from the US aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.

Last month Branson beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space, soaring nearly 90 kilometres above the New Mexico desert before returning safely. Amazon founder Bezos followed suit nine days later.

Virgin will carry out two further test flights – one in September – before commercial flights begin, with the first expected to blast off in the third quarter of 2022.